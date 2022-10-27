New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

Trinseo Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.