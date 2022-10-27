Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 7,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 259,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

