Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

