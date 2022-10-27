NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.85. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 213 shares.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 258,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 221.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Articles
