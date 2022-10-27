NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.85. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 213 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 258,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 221.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

