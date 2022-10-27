Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Trading Down 2.7%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $73.79. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nicolet Bankshares to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.18 per share, with a total value of $49,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $508,573.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.