Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 25.6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 139,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

