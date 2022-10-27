Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 25.6%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 139,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,123,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
