nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.