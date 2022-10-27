Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

