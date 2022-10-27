O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.36.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,117 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,781. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $777.46 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $780.59. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $718.24 and a 200-day moving average of $679.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

