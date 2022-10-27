Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $14.89

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $15.53. Outset Medical shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 816 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,175 shares of company stock valued at $845,873. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

