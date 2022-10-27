Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nextech Invest AG increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nextech Invest AG now owns 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,854 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $190.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.