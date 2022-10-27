Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

