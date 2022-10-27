Parallel Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $281.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.77 and a 200-day moving average of $275.29. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

