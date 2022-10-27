Parallel Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,733,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after buying an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $447.56 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.96 and its 200 day moving average is $422.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

