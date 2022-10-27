Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $686,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

