Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $397,035,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,227,000 after acquiring an additional 262,640 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 18,106.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 1,143,032 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.