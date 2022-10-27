Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 993 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $7,114,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE:CRH opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.