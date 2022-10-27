Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 993 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,200,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $7,114,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Read More
