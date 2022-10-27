Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

