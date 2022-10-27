Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Park National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Park National by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

