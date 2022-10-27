Paul Packer Acquires 6,300 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Packer purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,556.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Paul Packer acquired 237 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $237.00.

CVU opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

