Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5,025.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $226.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.93.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

