PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.24

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 316755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

PG&E Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 252.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

