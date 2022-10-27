Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 7.8%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 1,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 382,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

