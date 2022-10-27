Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223,737 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

