Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $54.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.