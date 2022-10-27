Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 543,341 shares.The stock last traded at $93.90 and had previously closed at $94.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

