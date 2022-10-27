Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.14.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

