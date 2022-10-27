PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Down 2.5%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $43.31. 4,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 727,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.