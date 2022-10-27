Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,000 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

