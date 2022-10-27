ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 2.8%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 33,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,311,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 580.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,760 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 165.3% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

