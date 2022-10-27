ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.92. 1,254,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,285,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.