ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.92. 1,254,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,285,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

