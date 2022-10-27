ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $36.83. 159,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,326,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,040.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at about $625,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

