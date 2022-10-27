Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) vs. UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Critical Analysis

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and Prospect Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset $4.53 million 1.21 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Prospect Capital $710.90 million 3.99 $582.58 million $1.45 4.96

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital 80.95% 8.77% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares UC Asset and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UC Asset and Prospect Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Prospect Capital has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 20.03%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than UC Asset.

Risk and Volatility

UC Asset has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats UC Asset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

