Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage stock opened at $298.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

