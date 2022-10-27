Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $298.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.83 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.35.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.