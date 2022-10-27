Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.15

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.15 and last traded at $141.79, with a volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,912,000 after buying an additional 305,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,818,000. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,473,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $18,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

