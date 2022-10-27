Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.94. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 30 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.