Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $12.94. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 30 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
