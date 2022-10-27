Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 830 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of First Solar worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.42.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

