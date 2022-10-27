Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $87.45 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

