Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 365 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.