Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 767 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Globus Medical worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

GMED opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

