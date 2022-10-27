Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $12,426,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.05 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.