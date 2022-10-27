Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,996,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

