Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

