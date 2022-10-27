Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.