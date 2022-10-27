Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Landstar System by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 9,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

