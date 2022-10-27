Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

