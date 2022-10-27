Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

VOYA stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

