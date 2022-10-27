Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.31 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

