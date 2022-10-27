Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,886 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

